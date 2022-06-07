AUSTIN (KXAN) — A monkeypox case has been reported in Dallas County, the local health and human services department reported Tuesday. That patient, who lives in Dallas, had traveled internationally within the last month, the department said in a release.

Public health officials say they’ve already identified people who made close contact with the infected person and will also be working with the airline to contact people “on board a flight from Mexico to Dallas” who may have been near the person.

That infected person has not been identified.

“We have been working closely with the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services and have conducted interviews with the patient and close contacts,” said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang. “We have determined that there is little known risk to the general public at this time.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed they’re helping investigate the case. They also said it was the first monkeypox case of 2022 in Texas.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle ache, backaches, chills, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes.

Monkeypox is typically transmitted through contact with sores, scabs or body fluids. It can also be spread by prolonged face-to-face contact and intimate contact, according to DCHHS.

