Month of July is Smart Irrigation Month

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The City of Lubbock Water Utilities Department reminds customers that July is Smart Irrigation Month. Traditionally, the month of July is when irrigation systems are set to use the most water. Throughout this month, the Water & Wastewater Utilities Facebook @LubbockWater and Instagram @lbkwater will post information and tips on how to conserve water outdoors. Posts will include discussions on proper sprinkler maintenance, how overwatering can lead to unhealthy lawns and fertilizing tips.

“Lubbock’s citizens do an incredible job of conserving water year round, but especially during the summer months. We continuously strive to give citizens the tools and information they need to make good decisions when it comes to watering their outdoor spaces,” said Aubrey Spear, Director of Water Utilities.

For more information about being water wise, visit www.mylubbock.us/conservation.

