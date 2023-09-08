LUBBOCK, Texas – Drivers should anticipate lane closures on 19th Street between Memphis and University Avenue from September 11 through September 15, said the Texas Department of Transportation.

Drivers should stay alert and watch out for workers as crews continue to work to prepare the lanes for the final asphalt road surface, TxDOT said.

The work is part of a $25.69 million project to improve more than three miles of US 62/SH 114 in Lubbock. The improvements include rebuilding a portion of the road, placing a new road surface and making updates to the drainage system, sidewalks, traffic signals and lighting.