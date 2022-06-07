LUBBOCK, Texas- A local bike shop said on Tuesday that it’s seen an increase in customers following record-high fuel prices, but cyclists are running into problems around town.

“There’s a lot of people, particularly with the prices of gasoline, wanting to ride their [bikes] to work, class, school…” said Greg Davis, the owner of DFC Cycles and Fitness.

The only problem is… Lubbock is not bike-friendly, according to Davis, even though the city has had a pedestrian and bicycle master plan in the works for years.

The projects are slow-moving and sometimes impractical, he said.

A bike lane added on Broadway Street is hardly used, because no one wants to take bumpy rides on bricks, Davis said.

Nathan Fuentes, a bicyclist in town, turned to cycling last month and he said he’s already saving money.

“I did a little research. I wish I would have done more, because now that I own a bike, I’m realizing that it’s not the friendliest here in Lubbock for bikers,” Fuentes shared.

Designated bike routes without bike lanes, parked cars in bike lanes, signage covered by brush, and few road markers all contribute to the problem, DFC Cycles and Fitness explained.

“That’s a good way to get really hurt,” said Davis.

Fuentes said he tries to ride on sidewalks, “just because it’s a little safer,” but his route to work takes requires a seven-lane road.

“I recommend people stay off [those major roads]. [They] are our biggest transporters of vehicles at high speeds. Speed differential is what kills,” Davis suggested.

Fuentes said he travels to work in the early morning hours and can avoid most traffic- at least on the way there- and he wears a helmet.

There are other precautions bicyclists can take too, like wearing reflective clothing and using flashing lights on the front and rear of their bikes.

Davis wanted to remind both bikers and drivers that “cyclists have the same rights to the road as a motor vehicle. It’s considered a vehicle and must obey all the same laws.”

He added, when cyclists ride on the sidewalks, they become pedestrians and must follow the respective laws.

Riding through residential areas as opposed to major roadways is a safer option, as speed limits are reduced and drivers are generally more cautious, DFC Cycles and Fitness encouraged.