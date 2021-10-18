More than 2.2 million people showed up to this year’s State Fair of Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Fair of Texas opened its doors this year to more than 2.2 million people.

“We are incredibly grateful that we played a part in reuniting friends and families for the time-honored tradition of the State Fair,” Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president, said in a press release. “We’d also like to extend a hearty thank you to everyone who came out to enjoy the 2021 exhibition – your support helped us bring back thousands of job opportunities for the North Texas community, it provided our vendors with the income they rely on to keep their small businesses flourishing for years to come, in addition will allow the State Fair to continue fulfilling its nonprofit, mission-related initiatives.”

Attendance wasn’t the only major milestone from the fair worth celebrating. Here are just a few more impressive statistics from this year’s fair, according to officials: