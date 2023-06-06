National Park officials have a plan to get rid of mosquitoes spreading avian malaria in Maui — by releasing more mosquitos. (Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas – South Plains cities are spraying for mosquitoes to protect citizens from being bitten.

The Floydada Police Department announced in a social media post on Tuesday the city will be aerial spraying for mosquitoes Friday morning, June 9, if weather permits.

Additionally, the City of Plainview said in a social media post that it set up seven mosquito traps throughout the city and will begin spraying after observing between 15-25 adult female mosquitoes each day. Spraying can only occur when wind speeds are below 15 mph and temperatures are over 60 degrees, said the social media post. The social media post said spraying can happen daily or twice a day during peak times.

The City of Spur said in a social media post that it sprayed for mosquitoes in May. It advised residents to empty out any stagnant or standing water in pots or water bowls and to always use mosquito repellent.

The City of Plainview said that mosquitoes like to hangout around water and stagnant water, moist soil and grass. To keep mosquitoes away from your house, you should keep your grass, weeds and bushes trimmed. Clear anything that holds items twice a week and keep ponds and pools aerated, according to the social media post.

Mosquito spraying is not harmful to humans, said the social media post. If you have asthma or allergies, the social media post said to avoid contact and close contact with the spray and remain indoors for at least an hour after spraying in your area has finished.

