LUBBOCK, Texas — Wednesday, February 22 is National Margarita Day, and Lubbock has no shortage of places that serve the delicious cocktail.

With the help of our viewers, EverythingLubbock.com created a list of the most popular spots to get margaritas in the Hub City. We asked the KLBK and KAMC audiences on social media which places serve the best margaritas.

Here are the most popular responses, listed in no particular order.

Chuy’s

Chuy’s celebrated National Margarita Day with special discounts and drink specials.

Location: 4805 South Loop 289

Uncle Julio’s

This Tex-Mex chain is known for its margarita-sangria swirls.

Location: 6230 Slide Road

Taqueria Jalisco

This beloved Lubbock restaurant is a hot spot for family gatherings and delicious dinners.

Location: 2211 Avenue Q

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

The Texas-based chain celebrated Margarita Day with exclusive deals and prizes for rewards members.

Location: 4401 82nd Street

Caprock Cafe

This locally owned bar and grill prides itself on “Cold Beer, Big Burgers and Hot Music.”

Locations: 5217 82nd Street and 3405 34th Street

Picoso’s Mexican Kitchen

Another loved and locally owned restaurant, Picoso’s celebrated on Wednesday with margaritas for $2.22.

Location: 7611 Milwaukee Avenue

BierHaus

BierHaus describes itself as Lubbock’s “most unique restaurant and bar.”

Location: 2009 Broadway Street

Mamarita’s Border Cafe

This locally owned and operated restaurant celebrated Wednesday with margaritas for $3.25.

Location: 6602 Slide Road

Ike’s Woodfire Grill

Ike’s offers “creative cuisine in a unique, casual setting,” according to its website.

Location: 4414 82nd Street

Bubba’s 33

Presented by the creators of Texas Roadhouse, this chain prides itself on pizzas, burgers, beer and cocktails.

Location: 6210 Slide Road

Teddy Jack’s Hub City Grill

This locally owned restaurant celebrated with margaritas on the rocks or frozen for $5.

Location: 7205 Milwaukee Avenue

Señor Chubby’s Mexican Bar & Grill

This Lubbock bar and grill celebrated with margaritas for $2 all day Wednesday.

Location: 3410 98th Street

The Plaza Restaurant

A family owned bar and restaurant, the Plaza celebrated Wednesday with happy hour all day.

Location: 5029 Milwaukee Avenue

If you decide to treat yourself for National Margarita Day, don’t forget to celebrate responsibly.