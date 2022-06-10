LUBBOCK, Texas— On Saturday, a group called “Beyond the Call of Duty- End of Watch Ride to Remember” is expected to ride into Lubbock at 10:00 a.m. to honor officers killed in 2021. Among them will be Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT commander Joshua Bartlett.

“The End of Watch Ride to Remember is a group of motorcycle riders from the state of Washington escorting a 40’ trailer across the country to honor fallen officers from the prior year,” the release said.

Jagrut Shah, founder and former deputy sheriff, said the purpose of this ride is to not only honor fallen officers, but to also let families and friends know they have someone supporting them.

In July 2021, Bartlett lost his life in the line of duty on a SWAT call in Levelland after responding to a gunman barricaded in a residential area.

The ride is scheduled to arrive at 712 Broadway in remembrance of Bartlett.