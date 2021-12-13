Murdaugh blamed some problems on addiction; bond set at $7M

FILE – Alex Murdaugh awaits the beginning of his bond hearing in the Richland Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Murdaugh was indicted Friday, Nov. 19, on 27 additional charges involving financial crimes. Prosecutors say Murdaugh stole nearly $5 million in settlement money he had obtained for his dead housekeeper, an injured state trooper and other people as well as fees meant for his law firm. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine, Pool)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Speaking publicly for the first time in months, the prominent South Carolina attorney accused of a slew of mostly financial crimes after his wife and son were found shot dead blamed some of his problems on a 20-year-long opiate addiction shortly before a judge set bond at $7 million.

Judge Alison Renee Lee said in a Monday hearing that Alex Murdaugh must post the entire $7 million bond, not just a fraction of it, to go on house arrest.

Prosecutors say Murdaugh stole more than $6 million from about a dozen clients between 2015 and 2020 by using a fraudulent bank account to divert settlement and other money to himself.

Murdaugh’s attorneys have indicated they’ll ask the judge to consider a lower bond amount.