Music festivals are back! Here’s what’s happening in 2021

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Festival atmosphere at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella)

(NEXSTAR) – After more than a year devoid of music festivals, many of the large musical gatherings are back for 2021.

From San Francisco’s Outside Lands to Tennessee’s beloved Bonnaroo, here’s what’s slated for the year:

Austin City Limits Festival

Austin, TX

Oct. 1-3, 8-10

Bonnaroo

Manchester, Tenn.

Sep. 2-5

BottleRock

Napa, Calif.

Sep. 3-5

Electric Zoo

New York City

Sep. 3-5

Essence Festival of Culture

Virtual

June 25-27, July 2-4

The Governors Ball

New York City

Sep. 24-26

Pitchfork Music Festival

Chicago, Ill.

Sep. 10-12

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

New Orleans, LA

Oct. 8-17

Outside Lands

San Francisco, CA

Oct. 29-31