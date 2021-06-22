Names of first four ‘Vax 2 the Max’ winners announced

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced the first four winners of the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes Tuesday afternoon. The confirmed winners of the Friday, June 18 drawing are:
- Ruth Meilstrup, 72, of Santa Fe
- Phillip Perez, 53, of Albuquerque
- Linda Tobkin, 68, of Ruidoso
- Taylor Brooke Provencio, 23, of Chamberino in Doña Ana County
Each winner will be awarded $250,000. The winners will have three business days to claim their prize after being contacted by the NMDOH.
The entries that didn’t win are carried over to the next $1 million drawings. Residents who signed up for the sweepstakes do not have to re-opt in to remain eligible. The next $1 million drawing will be on July 2, followed by drawings scheduled for July 16, July 23 and July 30. The grand prize drawing for $5 million will be in early August.
Winners are chosen by the New Mexico Lottery. A breakdown of probability for someone from each quadrant of the state to win $250,000 was 1 in 276,405 for the northwest, 1 in 85,509 for the northeast, 1 in 68,371 for the southwest and 1 in 30,302 for the southeast. Over 460,000 vaccinated New Mexico residents opted in to the sweepstakes for this first drawing.