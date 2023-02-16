HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NASA confirmed reports that a meteoroid made entry near McAllen on Wednesday, with data indicating that meteorites reached the ground.

A statement from NASA sent to ValleyCentral stated the meteoroid was believed to be two-feet in diameter and weighed approximately 1,000 pounds.

“Radar and other data indicate that meteorites did reach the ground from this event,” NASA stated.

According to the statement, meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, but will slow down and break into small pieces, without a general risk to the public.

There are currently no reports of injuries or property damage, according to NASA and other local officials.

NASA said the meteor seen above McAllen on Wednesday is a reminder to increase the understanding and protection of Earth.

Additionally, NASA said if individuals believe they have found a fragment from the meteorite to please contact the Smithsonian Institution.

“When samples such as the remnants of this event are collected and studied, they enhance our understanding of the origin and evolution of our solar system and our local natural space debris environment,” NASA stated.