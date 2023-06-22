MATADOR, Texas — The small town of Matador, Texas is reeling after a devastating tornado swept through it at around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. Despite the loss of not only buildings and businesses, but homes and lives, residents from the city and surrounding areas are coming together. Everyone on the ground is working tirelessly to help get the community back on its feet.

After praise and worship practice at Faith Fellowship Church in Matador, leader Teary Blasingame was in a race for safety.

“I got on down to the four way intersection–where the Hop-In and Allsup’s is–and I looked to my right and about 200 feet off to my right was this tornado,” said Blasingame. “I could see the debris and stuff flying, and it was actually the edge of the tornado because it was swirling back around it, so I turned left and gunned it as hard as I could. The back of my truck was bouncing because the tornado was getting close.”

Dickens County resident and volunteer Ken Romine said the damage from the twister is some of the worst he’s seen in all his years in the area.

“I’ve been around tornadoes my whole life and this is bad,” said Romine. “It leveled [the town], I mean, I’ve been to the Lubbock tornado after that, Canton–I went down to cook; this is tough right here.”

Blasingame, however, believes the support and help rebuilding the community just hours after the storm is even more impressive than the damage.

“I’m really impressed with the turnout and support from the first responders, from just the community as a whole,” said Blasingame. “We’ll be back. We come together.”

Romine and Blasingame decided they couldn’t just sit and watch others help, and jumped right into the relief effort. The pair said they got the idea to cook for victims, first responders and other volunteers after Blasingame made it home around 11:30 p.m. after his encounter with the deadly twister.

The Dickens County citizens encourage people in surrounding areas, or anyone able to help, to get involved in any way they can. Both Romine and Blasingame spoke with optimism in regards to the long, but strong recovery ahead.

“If you weren’t affected by this, you need to donate or help someone if you can,” said Romine. “They’re taking clothes, there’s several people cooking.We’re just trying to keep people fed, you know, fed and hydrated.”

“You know, this is West, TX, this is what we do,” said Blasingame.