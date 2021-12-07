New COVID-19 antibody fusion center to launch in El Paso, more to come

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will launch a new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in El Paso.

The infusion will begin accepting patients with a doctor referral Tuesday, and offers them treatment at no cost. The treatment will use Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19.

COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment can prevent a patient’s condition from becoming worse. This alternate form of treatment can also help increase bed capacities in hospital so resources are used more wisely.

The state first began setting up facilities in November 2020, Abbott, now along with DSHS and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), are expanding antibody fusion centers in communities across Texas as needed or as requested by local partners.

“Antibody infusion centers continue to play an important role in limiting COVID-19 hospitalizations and reducing the severity of COVID-19 diagnosis in a patient,” said Abbott. “I thank DSHS for continuing to work alongside local partners in communities across the state to establish these facilities where they are needed most.”

These state-sponsored Infusion Centers are in addition to the antibody infusion treatments that are provided by more than 200 private healthcare providers across the state.

Antibody infusion centers are currently operating in the following communities, with more arriving as needed:

Amarillo (TDEM)

Austin (DSHS)

Beaumont (TDEM)

Burnet (TDEM)

Edinburg (TDEM)

Fort Worth (DSHS)

Houston (DSHS)

Lubbock (TDEM)

McKinney (TDEM)

Nash (TDEM)

Odessa (TDEM)

San Antonio (DSHS)

Seguin (TDEM)

The Woodlands (DSHS)

Victoria (TDEM)

Patients can visit meds.tdem.texas.gov to find a therapeutic provider near them.