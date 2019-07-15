New details released in weekend murder

An arrest warrant, made publicly available on Monday morning, described the basic details leading up to the murder of Larry Fawver on Saturday in South Lubbock.

Police were called to the 5600 block of 122nd Street on Saturday evening for the report of shots fired. Officers found Fawver dead at the scene.

Felix Alonzo, 19, of Fort Worth was located a short time later after a single-vehicle crash that occurred at County Road 7500 and Highway 87. A stolen firearm was also found at the scene, the warrant said.

Alonzo was arrested and charged with murder.

The warrant said, “A witness, his wife, saw him [Fawver] drive his green tractor in front of the residence towards the rear driveway. Moments later, she saw him on the ground surrounded by three men wearing dark clothing with hoods and masks as her husband yelled at her to run because they had a gun.”

“She ran to her daughter’s residence about 100 yards away,” the warrant said. “While running away his wife heard at least one gunshot and kept running to her daughter’s residence where 911 was immediately called at 1825 hours.”

The warrant said surveillance video from near the scene of the shooting showed three men which helped police tie Alonzo to the murder.

After the shooting, the video showed one of the three men taking off his pants which revealed he had orange-colored basketball-type shorts on. When Alonzo was found, he was wearing orange basketball shorts, according to the warrant.

Alonzo was described as Fawver’s step-grandson. The family did not know Alonzo was in town, according to the warrant. They thought he was in Fort Worth with friends.

The warrant did not name the other two suspects. Alonzo remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of a $300,000 bond.

