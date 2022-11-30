LUBBOCK, Texas – Emmanuel Nicholas Rosa, 23, admitted to the receipt and distribution of child pornography on Tuesday, and now faces up to 20 years in prison.

In July of 2020, local law enforcement received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating a resident from New Home uploaded child pornography to a social media application.

According to court documents, law enforcement linked the IP address to Rosa. During the investigation, law enforcement received additional Cyber Tips associated with different usernames that were also associated with Rosa.

Police executed a search warrant of Rosa’s home in July of 2021. Court documents said that Rosa was interviewed and admitted to trading child pornography using multiple usernames on social media. During the interview, Rosa admitted that he knew it was wrong to view child pornography, but that it had “consumed” him.

According to court documents, law enforcement found approximately 85 images of child pornography on Rosa’s cell phone.

If a federal judge accepts his plea deal, Rosa faces up to 20 years in prison.