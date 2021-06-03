New hurricane season forecast, still on track for an active year

Leading up to this 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, the general consensus among the weather community was that this season will likely feature an above average number of storms, as seen on the tweet below.

🌪The North Atlantic #HurricaneSeason begins tomorrow and most forecasters have predicted an above-average season with 8 #hurricanes.

More info can be found at the Seasonal Hurricane Predictions Platform developed by BSC and @ColoradoStateU ➡https://t.co/3UBdzduNdy pic.twitter.com/NUynbX8pWs — BSC-CNS (@BSC_CNS) May 31, 2021

One of the most trusted sources for the hurricane season forecast is Dr. Phil Klotzbach at Colorado State University. CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger interview Dr. Klotzbach in April when the initial forecast was issued. Click here for that story and interview.

Now that we’re officially in hurricane season, that forecast from CSU was just updated today (June 3rd) continuing to suggest an above average season. Including the first tropical storm, Ana, that formed in May, the forecast calls for a season total of 18 named storms and 8 hurricanes, including 4 major hurricanes.