LUBBOCK, Texas — Bricks and Minifigs will be having a grand opening event on November 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 8004 Indiana Avenue, said a social media post.

Bricks and Minifigs will be a one-stop shop for all things Lego, said the business. The toy store said it will buy, sell or trade any new or retired Lego set or minifig.

The business will host birthday parties for anyone ages 6 to 99 years old with up to 20 guests. The parties will feature 90 minutes of Lego-filled fun. Guests will be given a take-home Lego activity party favor.

