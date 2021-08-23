New Mexico farmers along Rio Grande face early water cutoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of farmers along the Rio Grande in central New Mexico face a second straight year of irrigation supplies being cut off early.

The board that oversees the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District voted Friday to end irrigation deliveries a month early because of low water availability.

The Oct. 1 shutoff means that winter crops are at risk. The board said the shutoff is necessary because of long-term drought and a large water debt owed to users in southern New Mexico and Texas.

The district’s decision is driven in part by a decades-old water-sharing agreement that governs river water deliveries among Colorado, New Mexico and Texas

