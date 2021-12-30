New Mexico sheriff’s deputy exposed to drugs during search

by: Alyssa Bitsie

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Quay County Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies was rushed to the hospital after being exposed to drugs during a search.

The sheriff’s office said they assisted a parole officer for a random home visit. They spotted fentanyl in the house.

While collecting the drugs, a deputy was exposed and collapsed.

They were given Narcan and rushed to the hospital. The sheriff’s office says the deputy was wearing the proper PPE and has since recovered. Two suspects were arrested and charged.

