LUBBOCK, Texas – New Mexico state police will conduct sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and registration, insurance and driver’s license checkpoints in all new Mexico counties during June, said a press release.

The press release stated the purpose of these checkpoints is to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities and to help change society’s attitude about driving while under the influence of liquor or drugs.

Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if drivers made the right decision to not drive impaired, said the press release.