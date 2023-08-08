Santa Fe, N.M. — The New Mexico State Police announced in a press release on Sunday it welcomed 31 recruits into the 102nd New Mexico State Police Recruit Academy.

According to the release, the recruits were “chosen out of hundreds of applicants” and will go through 18 weeks of training with an intensive curriculum.

The training will include defensive tactics, firearms proficiency, emergency response procedure, domestic violence and more, said the release.

The New Mexico State Police Academy’s training program was designed to prepare recruits for challenges they may encounter while on duty.

“I’m excited for the recruits of the 102nd Recruit School, as they embark on the beginning of their journey…,” said Troy Weisler, Chief of the New Mexico State Police. Weisler also added that the academy will represent the ongoing commitment to “cultivating skilled and dedicated officers to join the ranks of the New Mexico State Police.”

The release mentioned that the 102nd recruit school will be expected to graduate on December 8 in Santa Fe.

Those who are interested in an “exciting and rewarding career” can visit JoinNMSP.com to speak with a recruiter.