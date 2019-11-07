New original series ‘Narcos vs Zombies’ coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2020

Amazon Prime Video today announced a new Amazon Original TV series for Mexico, Narcos vs Zombies.

The new series crosses various genres, from science-fiction to horror to action.

The series is a Mexican production created and written by Nicolas Entel (Pecados De Mi Padre) and Miguel Tejada Flores (Screamers, Beyond Re-Animator), directed by Rigoberto Castañeda (Diablero, Hasta Que Te Conocí) and stars Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Snowfall, Rambo: Last Blood), Fátima Molina (Falco, Sueño en Otro Idioma), Horacio García Rojas (Diablero, Narcos: Mexico ), Nery Arredondo (Vuelven) and Adria Morales (La Reina Soy Yo). It is comprised of eight episodes and will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, including Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

Narcos vs Zombies follows the story of legendary narco kingpin Alonso Marroquín (Peris-Mencheta), who escapes from a high-security Mexican prison with his son Lucas (Nery Arredondo) and finds refuge hiding at Paradiso, a remote drug rehab facility located on the U.S. side of the border.

Meanwhile, test subjects from a failed U.S. military experiment —intended to transform wounded soldiers into killing machines— are left for dead near the border, only to revive as deadly mutant zombies.

In its pursuit of the runaway Marroquins, the Mexican SWAT team is infected by the newly-created zombies, becoming a zombie army in its own right. Alerted of the imminent threat that this new species represents to humanity, the U.S. Army embarks on a mission to annihilate them. The series is produced by Dynamo and Red Creek Productions.

The series is produced by Dynamo and Red Creek Productions.

“We are always looking to bring new kinds of premium content to our Prime members, therefore we are very excited about this new and innovative series that will surely be loved by fans of a variety of genres,” said Javier Szerman, Head of Mexico Originals, Amazon Prime Video. “The story of Narcos vs Zombies is something that hasn’t been done at this scale in Latin America.”

“For all of us at Dynamo it has been an incredible experience to produce this unique original series for Prime Video in Latin America,” said Andrés Calderón, CEO, Dynamo. “The level of complexity in the production of this series added with the blending of genres will bring audiences a story which they have never before seen.”

“The series is a lot of fun, action packed and features amazing VFX, but it will also likely ruffle some feathers as it deals with several important – and controversial – current affairs,” said Nicolas Entel, series showrunner and founding partner of Red Creek Productions.

Prime members will be able to watch all episodes of Narcos vs Zombies anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV stick, Apple TV and Chromecast, as well as stream online. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in Mexico at no additional cost to a Prime membership and now with Prime Video Channels, Prime members can add channels they love such as HBO, STARZPLAY and Paramount+, with most subscriptions offering a free trial and the ability to cancel anytime.