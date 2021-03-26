New Orleans Saints player Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland

CLEVELAND(WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police on Friday said NFL player Marshon Lattimore was arrested during a traffic stop.

According to police, it happened Thursday at around 10:30 p.m. on East 97th Street and Carr Avenue when the car was stopped for “multiple traffic violations.”

Cleveland police say a loaded Glock 19 handgun was seen inside the car, and they say a passenger, identified as Lattimore, was found to have a loaded handgun on him.

He was arrested for CCW (failure to notify) and also receiving stolen property after police say the handgun was later found to be entered as stolen from Euclid.

(See the charge document, below)

Lattimore, who went to Glenville High School in Cleveland, went on to play for Ohio State. He now plays for the New Orleans Saints.

Lattimore’s attorney, Marcus Sidoti, partner at Friedman, Gilbert + Gerhardstein, released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“Mr. Lattimore, a proud Cleveland native with no prior criminal record or history, is fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation of this matter. He was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police and was arrested without incident and was not formally charged. We believe that this was a misunderstanding and that this will become even clearer as new information becomes available and is shared with the authorities.”

Two other passengers were arrested for having weapons while under disability; the driver was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.