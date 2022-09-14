AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new poll of registered Texas voters shows Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke within five percentage points of each other.

The Texas Politics Project poll released Wednesday morning shows 45% of voters saying they would vote for incumbent Abbott and 40% of voters favoring O’Rourke. This is the closest the two candidates have been since February in polls conducted by this particular organization.

In recent months, the gap was widest in April, when the two candidates were separated by 11 percentage points, according to data from Texas Politics Project.

The 15% of voters left over said they would either vote for another candidate or they haven’t thought about it enough yet to choose.

Texas Politics Project Poll results about November 2022 governor’s race

The new poll surveyed 1,200 registered Texas voters during a little over a two-week period: Aug. 26 through Sept. 6. The margin of error is +/- 2.83%.

For the Attorney General race, the poll also shows incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton leading Democrat Rochelle Garza 38% to 33%, another five-percentage-point gap.