NEW MEXICO — The New Mexico State Police said it will conduct sobriety checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during April, according to a press release.

These checkpoints will be checking for drunk drivers, expired registration, insurance, and driver’s licenses.

These checkpoints are to help change society’s attitude about driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, said New Mexico State Police.

Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage to make the right decision not to drive impaired, said New Mexico State Police.