ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Special shape balloons are some of the biggest stars of the Balloon Fiesta. This year’s 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will feature 118 special shape balloons with 19 new balloons from all over the world.

“We’re so excited to welcome back our international guests with some of these really cool special shapes from around the world,” said Sam Parks, the Director of Operations for Balloon Fiesta.

Some of the new faces at this year’s Balloon Fiesta will include an alien, a screwdriver, a toy car, a flying bus and a flying saucer. It will also feature familiar favorites including, Pigasus, Darth Vader and Airabelle. The Special Shape Rodeo in the morning and Glowdeo in the evening will be Thursday, October 6, and Friday, October 7. A full list of special shape balloons can be found here.

“This is actually the Chinese year the tiger. So obviously, we got a new Tiger this year. But you know, coming back, we got Airabelle. The kids always love Airabelle. And she’s coming in from Canada, and also CHIC-I-BOOM, who has attended every special shape balloon festival that we’ve had from the very beginning,” said Parks.

New special shape balloon Steggy from Brazil | Courtesy of Balloon Fiesta

New special shape balloon Xfinity from the United States | Courtesy of Balloon Fiesta

New special shape balloon Scarlett from the United Kingdom | Courtesy of Balloon Fiesta

New special shape balloon Mister Globie from the Netherland | Courtesy of Balloon Fiesta

New special shape Flying Saucer from Brazil | Courtesy of Balloon Fiesta

New speical shape balloon Toy Car from Brazil | Courtesy of Balloon Fiesta

New special shape balloon Squeak from the United States | Courtesy of Balloon Fiesta

New special shape balloon Tiger from Australia | Courtesy of Balloon Fiesta

New special shape balloon the Alien from the United Kingdom | Courtesy of Balloon Fiesta

New special shape balloon the Flying Bus from Brazil | Courtesy of Balloon Fiesta

New special shape balloon Bravo Bear from Taiwan | Courtesy of Balloon Fiesta

New special shape balloon Teddy and Lindy from Brazil | Courtesy of Balloon Fiesta

New specail shape Mandrill from Brazil | Courtesy of Balloon Fiesta

New special shape Daz from the United States | Courtesy of Balloon Fiesta

New special shape Party from the United States | Courtesy of Balloon Fiesta

New special shape Alfred the Carpender from Germany | Courtesy of Balloon Fiesta

New special shape Wera Screw Driver from Germany | Courtesy of Balloon Fiesta

New special shape Master Zaba from the United Kingdom | Courtesy of Balloon Fiesta

New special shape A Bruxa from Brazil | Courtesy of Balloon Fiesta

Balloon Fiesta said one of the benefits of COVID was it gave more time for engineers to design balloons. Sam Parks said you will see that attention to detail up close and personal.

“Some of the most unusual shapes you’ve ever seen, I think really COVID allowed people to stay in their in their design studios and their manufacturing facilities and come up with some really cool shapes. And now they’re ready to show them off to the world,” said Parks.

Also, more balloonists were able to come from different countries this year because of relaxed travel restrictions.

The 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta runs from October 1 through the 9. For information on ticket packages and to purchase tickets visit https://balloonfiesta.com/Purchase-Tickets