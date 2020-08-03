Proposed bill would protect employers from COVID-19-related lawsuits — is it safe to work?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For weeks before he got sick, Maurice Dotson showed up to care for elderly residents at the central Austin nursing home where he worked. After contracting COVID-19, he died.

A month later, his family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Regency Integrated Health Services, which owns and operates West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, claiming they failed to provide proper protections for workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have front-line employees that need to be provided the equipment they deserve,” attorney and registered nurse Kathleen Kearney said. “They are working on behalf of these companies, who should provide them whatever they need to do their jobs safely.”

Now, they’re worried changes to liability protections for businesses will prevent his family from seeing any legal recourse for their son’s death.

Last week, Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) introduced the SAFE TO WORK Act, shielding all corporations, schools, healthcare organizations, non-profits and religious institutions from most COVID-19-related lawsuits.

Maurice Dotson with his loved ones (Photo: Felicia Dodson Hill)

The bill states, “Subjecting health care workers and facilities to onerous litigation even as they have done their level best to combat a virus about which very little was known when it arrived in the United States would divert important health care resources from hospitals and providers to courtrooms.”

Under the provisions of the bill, a customer, resident or employee looking to sue would have to prove that a business was not making “reasonable efforts” or “engaged in gross negligence or willful misconduct that caused an actual exposure to coronavirus.”

They would also have to prove it with “clear and convincing evidence” — which attorneys for Dotson’s family pointed out is higher burden of proof than the usual “preponderance” of the evidence in a negligence case.

Kearney said, “This would effectively cause plaintiffs, or plaintiffs attorneys, to think twice before asserting claims like this.”

They worry that without the legal system or the threat of a lawsuit holding employers accountable, standards of care will suffer.

“Ironically, this bill is entitled the SAFE TO WORK Act, but it does nothing except make workplaces less safe,” said Kearney’s co-counsel Quentin Brogdon.

MORE: Nursing homes, health care providers seek protection from COVID-19 lawsuits

The President of LeadingAge Texas, George Linial, said the extra protections are necessary for employers who are doing their best to protect their staff and customers, particularly in the nursing home industry.

“This bill does not protect from gross negligence, so if a facility was actually not doing it’s job, it does not protect them,” he said. “I think it provides some level of protection for facilities who have followed procedures.”

His organization represents retirement housing and nursing home communities, which have been plagued by the coronavirus since an outbreak in Kirkland, Washington, months ago. He noted the nursing home industry was already highly regulated, and facilities have been trying to keep up with “ever-changing” guidelines from local and state health officials, along with the CDC.

“We all know [the virus] has found it’s way into communities, even with the best practices,” Linial said.

In his opinion, the threat of expensive, “frivolous” lawsuits could be the nail in the coffin for many senior living communities already struggling to stay open.

By the numbers

According to a COVID-19 lawsuit tracker built by the law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth, there have been nearly 4,000 legal complaints filed nationwide since the pandemic began. 277 of those are in Texas.

Nine of those Texas cases have to do with conditions of employment, including lack of PPE, exposure to COVID-19 at work, wrongful death or personal injury.

The SAFE TO WORK Act would be retroactive, applying to cases from back in December of 2019. It’s written to remain in effect until October of 2024.

KXAN Investigator Avery Travis will have more on these legal liability protections tonight on KXAN News at 6 p.m.