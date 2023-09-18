LUBBOCK, Texas – Nightmare on 19th Street is set to open for the season on September 30, said the website.

In honor of its grand opening, Nightmare on 19th Street will host a nightmare dark market featuring artists, clothing brands and more spooky shops. To view the list of vendors, click here.

This year marks Nightmare on 19th Street’s 17th year in Lubbock. The theme this season is “Ice Caves of Krampus” which includes four haunted attractions throughout its 1.25 miles of scares, the website said.

The four main attractions are titled “Castle Dominus,” “Karn Evil,” “Blood Moon Manor” and “Krampus 3D.”

The haunted attraction will be open from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on listed Fridays and Saturdays and 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on listed Thursdays, Sundays and Halloween.

To purchase tickets to the event, click here.