NM raises weight limit on trucks carrying COVID-19 relief supplies

Special permits being issued for food, medication, protective gear and some building materials

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — New Mexico is expediting overweight permits for trucks hauling COVID-19 related relief supplies to their destination.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order allowing trucks carrying up to 88,000 pounds of cargo to pass through the state. The previous limit was 86,400 pounds. The Emergency Expedited Special Permits will be good until July 1.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains around the world, making it harder in some cases for New Mexicans to obtain the food, medicine and clothing they need,” Lujan Grisham said Wednesday. “This is one step we can take to move critical supplies to the places they are most needed during this crisis.”

New Mexico is expediting overweight permits for trucks carrying food, medication, personal protective equipment and other COVID-19 related supplies. (Border Report file photo)

Per the order, relief supplies include food, beverages, medicine, medical supplies, clothing and building materials intended for temporary shelters. To obtain the special permit, applicants will have to provide the Transportation Department with the vehicle’s weight, contents, destination and route. The information can be sent by email to nmdot-permits@state.nm.us.

All other truck traffic must follow the standard permit process and weight limits.

