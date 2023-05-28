RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) — New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting in Red River that involved two motorcycle gangs Saturday. Around 5 p.m., gunshots were reported to be fired in the area of east Main Street. When officers arrived, they found two deceased individuals and six injured.

Five of the injured were transported to local hospitals, where one person was later pronounced dead. Another individual was airlifted to a Denver hospital.

Sunday, NMSP Chief Johnson gave an update and said all eight individuals involved have been identified as outlaw motorcycle gang members from the “Water Dogs” and “Bandidos.”

The deceased individuals have been identified as Anthony Silva, 26 of Los Lunas, Randy Sanchez, 46, of Albuquerque, and Damian Breaux, 46, of Socorro.

NMSP said the shooting followed a confrontation between members of the two gangs.

At this time, 30-year-old Jacob Castillo, of Rio Rancho, has been charged with an open count of murder. He was injured during the incident and hospitalized. Once he is released, he will be booked into the Taos County Detention Center.

Two others have been arrested on unrelated charges. Matthew Jackson, 39, of Texas, was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm in a liquor establishment and booked into the Taos County Detention Center. Christopher Garcia, 41, of Texas, was charged with possession of cocaine

“There will be zero tolerance for this point forward [Memorial Weekend]. That is traffic violations for 1 mile an hour over, seatbelt, jaywalking. We are going to stop and talk to everyone if they violate any law, traffic, or criminal. We are going to run them through NCIC,” said NMSP Chief Johnson. “Anybody with warrants, or anybody who can be arrested, will be arrested. This is not going to happen again this weekend because we are not going to allow it.”

NMSP Chief Jonson said officers will be posted on both sides of town patrolling. There will also be officers patrolling in Questa Angel Fire, Eagles Nest, and Taos.

NMSP is asking the public to avoid Red River as they continue their investigation. This weekend, the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally is being hosted in the town.