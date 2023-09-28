LUBBOCK, Texas — New Mexico State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols as well as registration, insurance and driver’s license checkpoints throughout all New Mexico counties during October of 2023.

NMSP is bringing awareness to safe driving to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities.

The checkpoints are to help change society’s attitude about driving while under the influence of liquor or drugs.

NMSP said hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver made the decision to not drive impaired.