LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a call Thursday at 2:49 p.m. of a possible structure fire at 10th Street and Walnut Avenue, according to a social media post.

When they arrived they found a fire from an RV camper adjacent to a residential structure, according to LFR.

LFR said in the social media post that the fire was contained and that there was no reported injuries, except for one animal fatality.

LFR’s Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.