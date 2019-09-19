Non-profit releases graphic PSA on school shootings

WARNING: The video below contains GRAPHIC material that may be upsetting to viewers. Use caution.

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, non-profit Sandy Hook Promise released a video PSA entitled “Back-To-School Essentials” to help raise awareness for recognizing signs of violence in children.

Their website states that the video contains graphic content related to school shootings and that it may be upsetting to some viewers.

The website also provides materials and other items geared to helping students and other community members recognize warning signs in people who may commit a school shooting.

If you would like more information about Sandy Hook Promise, CLICK HERE.