HOUSTON (CW39) — An off-duty law enforcement officer was killed in a shooting on Sunday evening in north Harris County.

Deputy Constable Omar Ursin (Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton via Facebook)

Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin was shot and killed in the shooting, according to Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton.

“It is with heavy hearts and utter disbelief that we share the tragic news of the senseless murder of one of our own, Deputy Omar Ursin,” Eagleton said in a Facebook post.

Officials at the scene said it happened just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening in the 11000 block of Madera Run Parkway in Atascocita.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies responded to reports of shots being fired in the area.

Arriving deputies located a small four-door Ford sedan in the center median that crashed into a tree.

Inside was a 37-year-old male with at least one gunshot wound. The male was taken by ambulance and later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The victim, later identified as Ursin, was returning home with dinner for his family.

Witnesses say they saw the ford and a newer black or dark color sedan with tinted windows driving eastbound on Madera Run.

They say the suspected vehicle fired shots at the Ford sedan, then fled northbound on Olympic National Drive. The victim’s vehicle then crashed into a tree on the center median.

At this time, there is no known motive.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Eagleton said that the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed this or may live in the area with video cameras. If you have any information at all that may aid in the apprehension of this suspect, please report it immediately to HCSO at 713-221-6000.

“We ask that you pray for Deputy Omar Ursin’s family, friends and all of us who are devastated by the loss of our brother,” Eagleton said.