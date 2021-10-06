Officer-involved shooting with Roswell Police under investigation

The following is a press release from the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau:

ROSWELL, New Mexico- On Monday, October 4, 2021, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving the Roswell Police Department (RPD).

Agents learned that at around 7:00 p.m.., the Roswell Police Department and Chaves County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Daniel Cobos (37) of Roswell, NM. Cobos, who escaped custody from the Chaves County Detention Center on Sunday, October 3, 2021, which led to a multi-agency search.

Officers learned Cobos was at a residence located at 2205 Portales Road northeast of the city limits of Roswell, NM. When officers arrived at the residence, they observed Cobos armed with a knife on the roof of the residence.

Cobos jumped off the roof and barricaded himself inside the residence. The RPD SWAT Team responded to the scene. As the SWAT Team attempted to negotiate a safe surrender, Cobos ignored their attempts and refused to exit the residence.

RPD SWAT Team members entered the residence, encountered Cobos armed with a knife and an airsoft rifle. Cobos pointed the rifle at officers. Two RPD officers discharged their department-issued Tasers at Cobos striking him. A third RPD officer discharged his department-issued firearm. Cobos was not struck by gunfire. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Cobos was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released for injuries he received from the Taser. Cobos was booked into the Chaves County Detention Center on an Escape from Jail charge.



The name of the officer involved will not be released until interviews are completed. No officers were injured during the incident. For questions regarding administrative actions on the officer, please contact the Roswell Police Department.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney for their review and consideration. The New Mexico State Police acts solely as factfinders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney’s office.

