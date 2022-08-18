CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Curry County Sheriff’s Office released information about a Wednesday evening fight at the Curry County Fair, which may have contributed to a “mass-exit” by the crowd that resulted in several injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement was called to the south end of the midway at the Curry County Fair at around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Personnel from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and Clovis Police Departments responded to the area.

While the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said the situation was “a verbal and physical conflict” between two groups. Although “one or more firearms” were displayed during the fight, officials noted that there was no evidence to suggest that shots were fired.

According to officials, one person was detained in the area “who was illegally in possession of a concealed firearm,” but at the time of the report, that person did not seem connected to the fight.

Officials also reported that there were several injuries following the incident, connected to falls and scaling fences during the “mass-exit” by the crowd from the midway area of the fair.

The sheriff’s office said that the investigation into the incident is ongoing and that officials are working to interview witnesses and review video footage in order to identify those involved.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact the Curry County Sheriff’s Office at 575-769-2335 or report anonymously through the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.