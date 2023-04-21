ALFALFA COUNTY, Okla. — An arrest warrant from Oklahoma obtained Friday by EverythingLubbock.com provided details of why Alfred Erwin Thomas Jr., 33, was arrested Tuesday in Lubbock.

Thomas was charged with both Child Sexual Abuse and Child Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12.

The warrant said the Fairview Police Department was made aware on June 8, 2022, when the victim informed the police a family member was sexually abusing her. After a different family member explained what a pedophile was.

The victim told police that her abuser rubbed his hands over her bare private parts “more than six times.”

The incidents began in January of 2022. The first time Thomas touched the victim was when she was lying down on the front seat of his vehicle, an arrest warrant said.

The warrant said that another incident occurred in April 2022. Thomas and the victim were in a bedroom on an air mattress.

Thomas denies the sexual abuse, according to the warrant. His bond was set for $250,000. Officials in Oklahoma said his extradition was on track to happen next week.