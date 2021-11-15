Oklahoma teacher arrested for sexually assaulting teen, Sheriff’s Office says

Shannon Heslip – Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say an Oklahoma teacher has found herself behind bars.

Officials say the investigation began when administrators at Choctaw-Nicoma Park Middle School received multiple reports from teachers and staff about inappropriate contact between another teacher and a teenager.

As a result of the reports, the school contacted the teen’s family, who then called law enforcement.

Investigators with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office learned that 45-year-old Shannon Heslip and victim exchanged nude photos. Deputies also said that Heslip sexually assaulted the victim.

Heslip was arrested on complaints of forcible sodomy.

