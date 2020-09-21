On the campaign trail today: Biden in Wisconsin, Trump in Ohio

MANITOWOC, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are back on the campaign trail Monday.

Biden is in Wisconsin and delievered remarks in Manitowoc Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Trump is in Ohio where he has two events. He’ll deliver remarks at a “Fighting for The Great American Worker” event in Vandalia, Ohio. The event was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET but has been delayed.

Later in the evening, he’ll host a “Great American Comeback Event” in Swanton, Ohio at 7 p.m. ET. NewsNation is efforting live streams of these events.