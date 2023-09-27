LUBBOCK, Texas – Joseph Sandoval, 54, passed away at Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis after being hit by a car at the intersection of 5th and Walnut Wednesday morning, according to a social media post from the Clovis Police Department.

CPD officers were dispatched to the scene as well as Emergency Medical Services of the Clovis Fire Department. Upon officers arriving, Sandoval was found laying in the roadway, CPD said.

Tommy Lopez, 61, was identified as the driver of the vehicle that hit Sandoval. He was on scene when officers arrived and is cooperating with the investigation, CPD said.

CPD’s Major Crash Team was activated and is investigating the crash.