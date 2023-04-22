LUBBOCK, Texas — Ricardo Mojica, 51, is dead after a shooting that took place in the 7700 block of 19th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The call came in just before 6:00 p.m. Friday of shots being fired at the location, according to LPD.

Mojica suffered gun shots wounds to his lower abdomen. He was then transported by EMS to University Medical Center where he later died from his injuries Saturday morning, according to LPD.

It appears that Mojica was involved in an altercation and was shot. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to LPD.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 and can remain anonymous.