LUBBOCK, Texas – According to a Texas Department of Safety press release, Donna Ruth Hinckle, 50, of Lubbock was pronounced dead at the scene of a car accident in Dawson County.

Hinckle’s vehicle was traveling north on State Highway 137, failed to stay in the correct lane and struck a 2015 Mack GU7 that was towing a 2012 Semi-Trailer, said Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety, the road conditions were dry. Hinckle was reported to not be wearing a seatbelt.