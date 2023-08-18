LUBBOCK, Texas – Shahir Anwar Ahmed, 42, of Denver, Colorado died in a crash in Dawson County about a mile from Ackerly on Wednesday evening, said a press release from Texas Department of Public Safety.

Ahmed was driving a 2015 Porsche 911 south on US Highway 87 when he veered into the west shoulder of the road, DPS said. He overcorrected, which caused Ahmed’s vehicle to skid and hit a culvert in the median, according to DPS. DPS said Ahmed’s vehicle rolled over and ejected him from it.

Ahmed was taken to the Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa where he was pronounced dead by medical staff, DPS said.

The DPS report said Ahmed was not wearing a seatbelt and the road conditions were dry.