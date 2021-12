LUBBOCK, Texas– A rollover with two vehicles caused a gas leak and left one person injured, according to Lubbock Police.

Police said one person was trapped and suffered non-serious injuries.

The call came in just after 1:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 34th Street and Avenue A, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.