Serious wreck near 82nd and Slide, one person injured

LUBBOCK, Texas– A three-vehicle crash at 82nd Street and Slide Road led to life-threatening injuries Friday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the wreck, that was reported just after 6:30 a.m.

One person had serious injuries, according to police.

All southbound lanes of Slide Road were closed at 82nd Street. Lubbock Police encouraged drivers to avoid the area.

Authorities said more information would be shared as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

