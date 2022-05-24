ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police responded early Monday morning to a single-vehicle rollover that killed one person, according to a release from NMSP.

Septimus Goyahkla Tarango was traveling west on US 70 when the truck left the roadway, according to the release. Tarango was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

On May 23, 2022, at around 2:00 a.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Westbound US 70, near Roosevelt Road 3, north of Portales, NM.

The initial investigation indicated that a 2005 Chevy truck, driven by Septimus Goyahkla Tarango, 22, of Albuquerque, was traveling west on US 70 near Roosevelt Road 3. For unknown reasons, the truck left the roadway then rolled, ejecting Tarango. He was then hit by a passing vehicle. He suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

A seat belt does not appear to have been worn at the time of the crash. This crash was investigated by the New Mexico State Police.

