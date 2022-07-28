LUBBOCK, Texas — A local restaurant has experienced a serious issue since opening: dine-and-dashing.

For safety concerns, the restaurant and individual asked that we hide their identity.

The restaurant has been open for a year and already experienced six to eight dine-and-dash issues.

“People are smooth, you know, they’ll they’ll say, ‘Hey, you know, what, can you get me a refill?’ ‘Or can you get me a to-go box?’ And as soon as the server walks away, they’re gone,” the restaurant manager said.

The manager said this also affects server pay.

“It’s bad enough that the servers are losing out on that tip,” they said.

The manager said they cannot hold the servers responsible on walked-out tabs.

“We have so many people that have said that they love our restaurant, we have so many returning guests,” they said. “And if we continue to see these problems, we’re not going to be able to stay in business, if it continues to be an increase in these kinds of things.”

The restaurant said they are very serious about this issue.

“If you’re not going to come in, and you’re not going to be the guests that everybody wants you to be, then you’re not going to be welcome in my restaurant,” the manager said.

They said one thing they are glad about is cameras to capture these thieves and recommend every other restaurant do the same.