SHALLOWATER, Texas– One man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in the 1300 of 5th Street, according to the Shallowater Police Department.

Shallowater Police Chief Brian Williams told EverythingLubbock.com the shooting took place around 11:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center by ambulance where he later died. Another man was also taken to UMC. The severity of the injuries was not available as of Monday afternoon.

Chief Williams said the investigation was ongoing.

