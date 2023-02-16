LUBBOCK, Texas — At 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a report of structure fire in the 5600 block of Avenue A. One person was injured, three people were displaced and two dogs were found dead.

According to LFR, a caller reported that a house and a shed were on fire and power lines were down.

When crews arrived, they found a rear house and gazebo on fire. LFR said the fire “spread to the main house as well as the neighboring house,” and multiple fire crews were used to put it out.

The house of origin was completely damaged.

One person was taken to the hospital by EMS to be treated for burn injuries and three adults were displaced and being assisted by Red Cross, according to LFR.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.